* Abu Dar Dar detained in Bamako -military source
* One of France's most wanted in its Mali mission
* Follows killing of jihadist 'Red Beard' this week
BAMAKO, March 16 Malian authorities are holding
one of the country's most wanted Islamist fighters after he
surrendered to French troops, a military source and French radio
said on Sunday.
France had been pursuing Abu Dar Dar, a leader of the al
Qaeda-linked Movement for Unity and Jihad in West Africa
(MUJWA), since Paris launched a military offensive in January
2013 to drive out Islamists who had seized control of northern
Mali.
"I confirm that Abu Dar Dar has handed himself into Serval
troops," said a Malian military source in the northern city of
Gao, using the name of the French military mission.
"He was then turned over to our troops and transferred
immediately to Bamako since yesterday evening."
Several fighters in the region go by the name Abu Dar Dar
and the source did not specify which one had been detained.
Radio France International identified the captured Islamist as
the MUJWA leader, without citing a source.
French armed forces could not immediately be reached for
comment.
MUJWA was one of two militant groups that attacked French
nuclear company Areva's uranium mine in northern
Niger in May 2013.
The detention comes days after French troops killed Oumar
Ould Hamaha, a jihadist known as 'Red Beard' with a $3 million
U.S. government bounty on his head.
The French-led military offensive has broken the grip of the
al Qaeda-linked militants across northern Mali but pockets of
fighters still operate from desert and mountain bases.
(Reporting by Tiemoko Diallo; Additional reporting by John
Irish in Paris; Writing by Emma Farge; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)