BAMAKO Jan 8 A European woman was kidnapped overnight from a house in the northern Mali town of Timbuktu, a spokesman for the Malian army, Souleymane Maiga, told Reuters on Friday.

He gave no further details. French forces drove Islamist fighters from major urban centres in 2013, but the fighters remain active in the West African country and have recently intensified their insurgency. (Reporting by Tiemoko Diallo and Adama Diarra; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Emma Farge and Larry King)