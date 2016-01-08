BAMAKO Jan 8 A woman kidnapped overnight from a house in the northern Mali town of Timbuktu is a Swiss citizen, a spokesman for the Malian army, Souleymane Maiga, told Reuters on Friday.

He gave no further details. French forces drove Islamist fighters from Mali's major urban centres in 2013, but the fighters remain active in the West African country and have recently intensified their insurgency. (Reporting by Tiemoko Diallo; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Larry King)