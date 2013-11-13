PARIS Nov 13 Baye Ag Bakabo, a Touareg rebel
and drug trafficker linked to al Qaeda's north African wing, is
a suspect in the killings this month of two French journalists
in northern Mali, a Paris prosecutor said on Wednesday .
Francois Molins said Bakabo owned a pick-up truck found
abandoned in the desert near the bodies of Claude Verlon and
Ghislaine Dupont, both with France's international RFI radio.
Verlon and Dupont were shot by their captors shortly after
being kidnapped as they emerged from an interview with a
representative of the MNLA group in the desert city of Kidal, a
hotbed of rebel activity.
"A document bearing his name was found in the car... and he
was also seen driving it," Molins told reporters. "He is known
as a drug trafficker and member of AQIM (al Qaeda in the Islamic
Maghreb)."
Molins said Abdelkrim al-Targui, commander of an al Qaeda
brigade in the region, had ordered the kidnapping, which his
forces claimed on Nov. 6 as a reprisal for "crimes perpetrated
by France and its Malian, U.N. and African allies".
French and Malian security forces investigating the murders
are still searching for Bakabo. They have questioned several
suspects but not made any arrests, Molins said.
In January, an offensive by French and Malian forces pushed
back al Qaeda-linked rebels who had invaded parts of central
Mali and were preparing to assault its capital, Bamako.
The operation achieved its main objectives, though rebels
have filtered back into weakly patrolled towns such as Kidal.
