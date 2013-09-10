BRIEF-Synovus in talks to buy Cabela's financial unit - CNBC, citing report
* Synovus in talks to buy Cabela's financial unit - CNBC, citing report
BAMAKO, Sept 10 Mali's new government will carry out a "complete inventory" of existing mining contracts, and stands ready to renegotiate any which are not in the country's interests, the new mining minister told Reuters on Tuesday.
"The government has decided to carry out a complete inventory of what exists - mining contracts, titles, licenses - be it in the mining or the oil sector," Mines Minister Boubou Cisse told Reuters. "If there are contracts which it is necessary to revise in the interests of Mali, we will start negotiations with the partners in question."
* Synovus in talks to buy Cabela's financial unit - CNBC, citing report
March 29 You probably already knew that hedge fund names are intended to impress, or even better to confuse just enough to make you stop asking questions, but most of all to inspire confidence.
WASHINGTON, March 29 Four Democrats on the Senate Banking Committee have called for an investigation into whether the acting chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission exceeded his authority by taking steps to scale back or delay rules required by the 2010 Dodd-Frank law.