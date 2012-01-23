BAMAKO Jan 23 Mali's is seeking to raise the state share in mining projects to 25 percent from 20 percent in a proposed revision to the West African gold producer's mining law, a senior official at the state regulator told Reuters on Monday.

The revision would also trim taxes on mining income to 25 percent from 35 percent, the official from regulatory body National Directorate of Geology and Mines (DNGM) said by telephone, asking not to be named.

The revisions must be passed by the National Assembly.

Mali is Africa's third-largest gold miner behind South Africa and Ghana, with major operators including ResoluteMining , Anglogold, Iamgold, and Randgold .