LONDON May 29 Three years ago, the singer of
Malian quartet Songhoy Blues was fleeing Islamist militants who
had banned all music. This Thursday, his group electrified the
crowd with its relentlessly upbeat African rhythms at London's
Village Underground venue.
Many musicians joined the flood of civilians fleeing
northern Mali after Islamist militants took over there in 2012,
said Songhoy Blues singer and guitarist Aliou Touré, before the
band's sold-out gig.
"It was a question of life or death there, not only for us
in particular but for the whole population," he said.
Mali used to be a rare stable democracy in a tumultuous
northwest Africa, famed for its music festivals, towering mud
mosques and bejewelled ancient manuscripts. Then the Islamists
arrived. They torched Timbuktu's main library, whipped couples
walking in public, and banned music.
"Radical jihad reigned," Touré said. "They see music in your
phone -- they take it away and break it. They see you with an
instrument in your hands -- they break it."
After escaping Timbuktu for Bamako, Mali's capital
in the south, Touré met guitarist Garba Touré and bassist Oumar
Touré, who also left Timbuktu as the militants advanced. The
musicians share a common last name but are not related. Drummer
Nathanael Dembélé joined in Bamako.
The band initially played at friends' weddings and events.
Then the Africa Express project, which brings African music into
the mainstream, discovered them.
Collaborations followed with prominent musicians like the
Yeah Yeah Yeahs' guitarist Nick Zinner. The band opened for
Blur's Damon Albarn during his gig at the Royal Albert Hall in
2014.
In February, Songhoy Blues released their debut album 'Music
in Exile.' It includes their hit 'Al Hassidi Terei' and tracks
the culture and conflict of Mali.
"We are the Mali ambassadors. The moral pressure follows us
wherever we play. So it is very important for us to make sure we
keep the face of our culture," Touré said.
"The words of music are often more important than any sort
of political discourse," he added. "Everybody listens to it, it
gets everywhere. When people listen to your music ... your
message travels across the world in an instant."
The band's music is a fusion of rhythms and tunes from
northern and southern Mali but includes influences from Western
musicians like Jimi Hendrix.
The band showcased their debut album at SXSW festival in the
United States and will play a few festivals this summer. They
return to London for a show at KOKO on November 4th.
(Editing by Katharine Houreld)