BAMAKO Mali's interim president Diouncounda Traore has appointed Django Cissoko, a former Secretary General of the West African nation's presidency, as prime minister, Mali state television said on Tuesday.

Cissoko will replace Cheick Modibo Diarra who was forced to resign after he was arrested by soldiers who staged a coup in the Sahel nation in March.

