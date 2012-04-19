(Updates with confirmation by junta, Toure en route to Senegal)
BAMAKO, April 19 Mali's military has released
all the senior political and army officials it arrested earlier
this week, the army leaders behind last month's coup said on
Thursday.
Separately, neighbouring Senegal said Mali's ousted former
president, Amadou Toumani Toure, was on a plane heading for the
capital Dakar. Senegal revealed this week that Toure been
sheltering in its embassy in the Malian capital, Bamako. Toure
fled his palace on March 22.
The arrests of 22 officials by security forces drew broad
international condemnation just days after the junta that seized
power in a coup officially stepped aside for a civilian leader.
Any derailment of Mali's return to constitutional order
would risk efforts by its neighbours to help Bamako try to
retake northern regions seized by rebels since the coup.
"I can confirm that they have all been freed," an official
in the CNRDRE, the group that seized power in the coup, told
Reuters, asking not to be identified.
A defence ministry source also confirmed that the officials,
11 civilians and 11 soldiers who were being held in the army
town of Kati, just north of Bamako, had been released.
The release was later confirmed in a brief emailed statement
released by the junta.
All those held were seen as close to Toure, who was due to
step down before an April 29 election.
International organisations including the United Nations and
the African Union on Wednesday condemned the wave of arrests.
Politicians accused the military of not wanting to cede power.
A mix of separatist and Islamist rebels seized Mali's three
northern regions as government forces fighting on several fronts
collapsed in the chaos that followed the coup.
The coup shattered Mali's reputation for stability in an
otherwise turbulent region and the retreat of government forces
in the north stoked fears that groups linked to al Qaeda and
international criminals will take advantage of a security void.
Ousted President Toure had come under criticism abroad and
at home for failing to tackle the growing insecurity in its
largely desert north, an area larger than France.
Senegalese President Macky Sall said this week Toure had
most recently been sheltering at its embassy in Mali. A
presidential spokesman said he was due in Dakar late on
Thursday.
"It was President Sall who organised his passage to Dakar,"
spokesman Abou Abel Thiam said by telephone.
(Reporting by David Lewis and Tiemoko Diallo in Bamako; Diadie
Ba in Dakar; Writing by David Lewis; Editing by Louise Ireland
and Doina Chiacu)