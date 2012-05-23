BAMAKO May 23 Mali's interim leader Dioncounda Traore is due to fly to France on Wednesday for medical checks after he was attacked by protesters earlier this week, two diplomatic sources and an official at Bamako airport said.

Traore was injured in the face after hundreds of protesters broke into the presidential palace on Monday. The extent of his injuries was not clear but the diplomatic sources said Dioncounda was due to have checks on his pacemaker. (Reporting by Adama Diarra and David Lewis; writing by Mark John)