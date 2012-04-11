* Mathematician, activist becomes Mali's president
* Faces tight election deadline, rebellion challenge
By Tiemoko Diallo and Adama Diarra
BAMAKO, April 11 A labour activist turned
political grandee, Mali's Dioncounda Traore will be sworn in as
interim president on Thursday with the job of pulling his West
African country back from the brink of collapse.
As speaker of national parliament, he inherits power from
the hapless leaders of a March 22 coup which spectacularly
backfired by emboldening the very rebellion they wanted to
destroy. Northern Tuareg rebels and their allies are now in
effective control of three-quarters of the country.
While many Malians see Traore, 70, as a prime example of the
establishment figure which failed for years to deal with the
rising lawlessness in the desert north, backers say he is the
safe pair of hands needed.
"He is a man of great courage, of a great calm, all things
which the country needs right now," said Tiebile Drame, a
political wayfarer who shared a cell with Traore in the 1980s
when the pair were jailed by the dictatorship of the time.
A softly-spoken polyglot who trained as a mathematician in
the former Soviet Union, Algeria and France, Traore was one of
the generation of politicians behind the "African Spring" of the
early 1990s that saw strongarm leaders across the continent fall
to pro-democracy movements.
Traore's trade union activities had cost him his freedom in
the 1980s as he was repeatedly jailed by the regime of Moussa
Traore (eds: no relation) before he was ousted in a coup 1991.
The army officer behind that coup was a young Amadou Toumani
Toure, who quickly handed over power to civilians and then was
elected a decade later as president - before himself being
ejected from the palace by soldiers just over two weeks ago.
Traore fared well in the multi-party politics of the 1990s,
becoming a founder member of the ADEMA umbrella group of
anti-dictatorship activists and holding key ministerial
positions including defence and foreign affairs in the
government of President Alpha Oumar Konare.
COUP WARNING
A month after the Tuareg rebellion began in north Mali,
Traore who was the presidential candidate for Mali's largest
party in parliament and one of the favourites to replace Toure,
warned that the country risked a military coup if elections
planned for April were delayed.
"Everything is possible, even a military coup," Traore told
journalists during the Feb. 16 press conference by a group of
opposition parties.
"If the elections are not held on the expected date,
anything can happen. Anything can happen... even a coup," Traore
said, adding that a long transition of at least two years could
ensue from such a crisis, which he said would be a setback for
Mali's democratic credentials.
"So now we have a duty to fight so that this does not
happen. This is our goal, we fight for the elections to take
place," he said.
The irony was surely not lost on Traore this week when the
military junta agreed to a brokered deal with West African
mediators, which will see him take over as interim president.
According to the agreement, Traore is tasked with the near
impossible mission of organising presidential elections within
40 days, even though many observers agree it was unlikely.
Nearly 80 percent of Malian territory comprising the
northern regions of Gao, Timbuktu and Kidal are under the
control of MNLA Tuareg rebels who have declared an independent
state in the north, and other armed Islamic groups.
Some however doubt Traore's ability to deal with the
security crisis in the north.
"As president of the National Assembly he never had the
courage to tell people the truth about what was going on in the
north," said Mariam Sacko a street trader in Bamako.
Aziz Ould Mohamed, another Bamako resident, said his
closeness to the government of Toure was also a handicap, adding
pointedly: "Dioncouna is the president by accident."
