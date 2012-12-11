* PM resigns on television after arrest by soldiers
* Coup leader says "facilitated" resignation, no violence
* Complicates efforts to organise intervention in north
By Tiemoko Diallo and Adama Diarra
BAMAKO, Dec 11 Mali's prime minister was forced
to resign on Tuesday by the soldiers who staged a coup in March,
underscoring the military's continuing grip and complicating
international efforts to help push Islamists from the north.
Once a beacon of democracy in West Africa, Mali has been
mired in crisis since the coup, when ethnic Tuareg rebels and al
Qaeda-linked Islamist fighters took advantage of the chaos to
seize the northern two-thirds of the arid nation.
Although the soldiers gave way to a civilian president and
prime minister in April under international pressure, they have
never been far from power and have shown their readiness to
stamp their authority on divided and weak politicians.
Cheick Modibo Diarra resigned as prime minister hours after
he was arrested trying to leave the country for former colonial
power France and was brought to the ex-junta's headquarters at a
barracks in Kati, just outside Bamako.
"I, Cheick Modibo Diarra, hereby resign with my entire
government," a nervous-looking Diarra said in a short statement
broadcast on state television early on Tuesday. Diarra is a
former NASA scientist and Microsoft chief for Africa.
The officer who led the coup, Captain Amadou Sanogo,
appeared on state television late on Tuesday to say his
supporters had not used violence.
"We only facilitated it (the resignation)," he said.
"Some weeks ago he (Diarra) said if anyone wanted him to go,
he would tender his resignation, not to the president, but to
us. So yesterday, we saw that it was necessary for him to go,"
Sanogo added.
Minutes later, a news presenter read a decree from interim
president Diouncounda Traore appointing Django Cissoko, a former
senior official in the president's office, as the new prime
minister.
JUNTA IN CONTROL
Fearing Mali has become a safe haven for terrorism and
organised crime, West African leaders have signed off on a plan
to send 3,300 soldiers to Mali to revamp its army and then
support operations to retake the north.
But Diarra's arrest and the fresh political turmoil it has
created in Bamako could discourage international partners from
backing the plan until civilian rule is strengthened.
"What is really clear now is that the military junta is the
one that is in control," said Gilles Yabi, head of the
International Crisis Group's West Africa programme.
"They have the weapons, they have the force and they are
taking control of the transition ... the immediate obstacle in
the crisis in Mali is now in Bamako and not the north," he said.
Sanogo has been repeatedly accused by his critics of
political meddling since he stepped down and was given the task
of overseeing reforms of Mali's army.
A soldier in Kati said he witnessed a tearful Diarra being
scolded by Sanogo for having brought shame to the country.
The junta's involvment in the resignation provoked strong
condemnation from the international community.
The United Nations Security Council in a statement warned it
could impose targeted sanctions against those who "prevent the
restoration of the constitutional order and take actions that
undermine stability in Mali."
France, the keenest of the foreign powers to see rapid
military action against Mali's northern Islamists, called on
Tuesday for a new government to be set up under President
Diouncounda Traore.
"These developments underline the need for the rapid
deployment of an African stabilisation force," French Foreign
Ministry spokesman Philippe Lalliot told reporters in Paris.
Even before Diarra's arrest and resignation, support for the
military intervention plan was not universal.
Despite France's desire to see military action against
Islamist groups that include al Qaeda's North African wing,
AQIM, the United States and the United Nations have expressed
concern, saying the plan lacks necessary detail.
The United Nations said on Monday that Mali was "one of the
potentially most explosive corners of the world".
"Discussions at the Security Council were already difficult.
Now they are even more so," said a Bamako-based diplomat.
Some of Mali's politicians support the idea of a
foreign-backed military operation. The arrival of a foreign
force in Mali might weaken the sway of the former junta.
The European Union on Monday approved a plan to send 250
trainers to revamp Mali's military but stressed that the army
would have to be under civilian authority.
"We need to continue to move forward on what the security
arrangements are going to be to reinforce the legitimate
military authorities in Mali," Victoria Nuland, a spokeswoman
United States State Department, said. "And clearly they're going
to need more help."
However others, including much of the military, are against
a foreign troop deployment on Malian soil and say they need only
financial and logistical support
Bakary Mariko, a spokesman for the former junta, said on
Tuesday that the Malian army was ready to act even without
international backing.
"We want the help of the international community but if it
has to wait until September or until an undefined date, then the
Malian army will act to free its territory," he said.