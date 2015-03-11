* Separatists gather to discuss peace proposal
* Protesters says deal does not give autonomy
* West fears Islamists could rebuild in north
By Tiemoko Diallo
KIDAL/BAMAKO, March 11 Hundreds of protesters
rallied for a second day in the northern Malian town of Kidal
against a preliminary, U.N.-brokered peace proposal on
Wednesday, as Tuareg separatist leaders gathered to discuss the
agreement with their supporters, residents said.
People in the crowd said the proposal, so far only signed by
Mali's government, answered none of their demands, most
importantly autonomy for the northern region they call Azawad.
But the government and U.N. mediators say the deal -- which
proposes more devolved powers for the north, a regional security
force and a development plan -- is the best hope yet to end
decades of Tuareg-led uprisings.
Western powers, including former colonial ruler France, fear
Islamist groups in the area could take advantage of continued
chaos and use the region as a launchpad for foreign attacks.
Rebel representatives have asked for more time to consult
with their members in the sparsely populated desert region
before signing anything.
A meeting bringing together representatives from separatist
groups including the National Movement for the Liberation of
Azawad (MNLA) and the Arab Movement for Azawad (MAA), had been
due to begin on Tuesday but was postponed until Thursday.
Participants continued to arrive in pick-up trucks and on
motorcycles and camels on Wednesday. Locals said preliminary
consultations between tribal leaders and various factions were
already taking place.
"We refuse the signature of this agreement which contains
none of our demands," said Haza Ag Intohama, a protester who
travelled to Kidal from an area on Mali's border with Algeria.
A 2012 armed Tuareg uprising triggered a military coup in
the capital Bamako in the south. Tuareg groups then allied
themselves with al Qaeda-linked Islamist rebels to seize control
of the northern two-thirds of the country.
The Tuaregs split with their former allies ahead of a
French-led military campaign in early 2013 that drove the
Islamists out of major towns in the north.
Remnants of the Islamists groups remain, however, and launch
regular attacks on Malian troops, U.N. peacekeepers and French
soldiers.
"Just yesterday one of our armoured vehicles hit a mine in
northern Mali, seriously injuring two of our soldiers," French
Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Wednesday.
Mali's Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop this week urged the
rebels to quickly sign the peace deal to set themselves apart
from Islamic groups responsible for a recent wave of attacks.
(Additional reporting by John Irish in Paris; Writing by Joe
Bavier; Editing by Andrew Heavens)