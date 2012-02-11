* International calls mount for ceasefire
* Malian president under fire at home
BAMAKO Feb 11 Mali is determined to quell
a heavily armed Tuareg rebellion in its north before an election
scheduled for April, the defence minister said on Saturday.
Dozens have been reported killed and thousands of civilians
forced from their homes since the rebels, boosted by ethnic
allies who returned to Mali after fighting for Muammar Gaddafi
in Libya, started attacking towns and army bases last month.
The upsurge of fighting in an area already struggling to
tackle the presence of local al Qaeda agents has raised concerns
that the presidential election might have to be postponed.
"We have a mission which is very restricted in time. The
elections are in three months and we need to have a solution in
this short timeframe," Defence Minister Sadio Gassama told
national radio from the northern town of Gao during a visit to
troops.
"The men (in the army) are determined to make sure we can
settle this problem in a very short time," he added.
President Amadou Toumani Toure, who has pledged to step down
as leader of the West African country after the election, has
faced a wave of domestic anger for not doing enough to crack
down on the rebellion.
The United Nations and allies including former colonial
power France have called for a ceasefire and negotiations,
though they have backed Mali's rejection of the rebels' goal of
outright independence for three northern regions.
The fighting is the most serious fallout yet from the Libyan
war on the fragile Sahel region, whose resources include gold,
oil and uranium.
Last weekend, rebels came within 8 km (5 miles) of Kidal,
the capital of one of the three regions they are seeking to
control. But a Malian military official said they have since
been pushed back by helicopter gunships, as well as heavy
weapons fire by the armed forces.
(Reporting by Tiemoko Diallo; Writing by Mark John; Editing by
Alessandra Rizzo)