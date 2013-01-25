LONDON Jan 25 Britain is sending a Sentinel
manned surveillance aircraft to Africa to back a French and
Malian government campaign against an Islamist rebel offensive
in the west African country, the defence ministry said on
Friday.
The aircraft is in addition to two C-17 military transport
aircraft Britain has already supplied.
"We have now decided to deploy Sentinel, a surveillance
capability that has proved its worth in Libya and on an ongoing
basis for counter-insurgency operations in Afghanistan," Defence
Secretary Philip Hammond said in a statement.
"We have also agreed to continue to make available a C-17
heavy-lift transport aircraft which has already provided
important logistical support over recent days."
Britain has talked up the threat of militant Islamism from
Africa after an attack by jihadists on an Algerian gas complex
last week led to the deaths of at least 38 mostly foreign
hostages. The operation is believed to have been conceived in
Mali.
