Ghanaian woman, walking into Canada from U.S., dies of hypothermia - police
TORONTO A body found near the Manitoba border was that of a Ghanaian woman who died of possible hypothermia trying to walk into Canada, U.S. police said on Tuesday.
OTTAWA Jan 24 Canada will extend the loan of a C-17 military cargo plane to France's military operations against Islamist rebels in Mali until Feb. 15, the Canadian government said on Thursday.
Canada had initially loaned the giant aircraft for a week. The cargo aircraft brought its first cargo of French troops and equipment to Mali last Thursday.
"This aircraft is available to France to move equipment and personnel to Mali's capital, Bamako. This aircraft and Canadian armed forces personnel will not be part of combat operations," the Canadian government said in a statement. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Will Dunham)
OTTAWA Messy political infighting over a pipeline threatens to divide Canada's left just as it gears up to name a new leader to face Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, jeopardizing the New Democrats' chances of gaining power-broker status in the 2019 election.