BRUSSELS Jan 17 France has the support of all
European Union governments for its military intervention in
Mali, French foreign minister Laurent Fabius said on Thursday.
"All the European countries brought their solidarity to
Mali, and all my colleagues without exception said they were
supporting the French action," Fabius told reporters after an
emergency meeting on the Mali crisis with his EU counterparts.
Earlier, EU ministers meeting in Brussels agreed to set up a
training mission for Mali to help prepare government troops
fighting Islamist rebels.