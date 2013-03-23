BAMAKO, March 24 Mali's army repulsed an attack
by a group of Islamist rebels who had slipped past army
checkpoints to enter the northern Malian town of Gao, a military
official said on Saturday.
The Malian army official said government forces had defeated
the Islamists after more than two hours of intense fighting. The
clashes took place after Gao residents reported a group of
Islamists entering their neighbourhood.
No death toll was immediately available. Gao was controlled
for several months by the MUJWA Islamist group, which imposed a
violent form of sharia, until the town was liberated by a
French-led offensive in late January.
(Reporting by Cheick Diarra; Writing by Daniel Flynn; editing
by Jackie Frank)