GAO, Mali, March 24 Fierce fighting between
Islamist rebels and Malian and French forces raged for a second
day in the northern Malian town of Gao on Sunday, residents
said.
The rebels attacked the north's largest town just days after
French President Francois Hollande said Mali's sovereignty had
almost been restored. It was the third major offensive there by
Islamists since the town was retaken by a French-led military
operation in late January.
"This time there are a lot of them and they are very
determined," said a military official in Gao, who asked not to
be identified. "We are trying to surround them. A lot of them
have been killed and others are heading back to their homes, to
melt back into the population."
France has deployed some 4,000 troops to Mali, alongside a
regional African force, in a nine-week operation that has driven
Islamists into desert hideaways and mountains near the Algerian
border.
Gao is a former stronghold of the MUJWA Islamist group which
controlled the town for around 10 months, imposing a violent
form of sharia, Islamic law.
A Reuters witness saw four Islamist fighters - two carrying
Kalashnikov assault rifles, one a rocket-propelled grenade
launcher and another wearing what appeared to be an explosive
belt - running across a dusty street as fighting continued
elsewhere in the town.
Intense shooting had been reported for around two hours on
Saturday evening after a group of Islamists slipped past
military checkpoints to enter the town. Calm returned during the
night but the combat resumed early on Sunday morning, residents
said.
(Reporting by Cheick Diouara in Gao, Adama Diarra and Tiemoko
Diallo in Bamako; Writing by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Robin
Pomeroy)