BERLIN Jan 16 Germany will supply two Transall
military transport planes to fly West African troops to Mali's
capital Bamako, where they are due to join French and Malian
forces fighting Islamist rebels, the German government said on
Wednesday.
This could take place "without delay", once some technical
details had been clarified, Berlin added.
Paris has poured hundreds of soldiers into Mali and carried
out dozens of bombing raids since Friday in the
Islamist-controlled northern half of the country, which Western
and regional states fear could become a base for terrorist
attacks in Africa and Europe.
Germany has ruled out sending combat troops but said on
Monday it would provide logistical support.
"The support is aimed for the ECOWAS states. We are prepared
to bring ECOWAS troops to Mali, to Bamako," Defence Minister
Thomas de Maiziere said in a joint statement with Foreign
Minister Guido Westerwelle, referring to the West African
regional bloc.
Thousands of African soldiers from ECOWAS are due to take
over the Mali offensive, under a U.N.-mandated deployment.
Regional armies are scrambling to accelerate an operation
which was initially not expected until September and has been
brought forward by France's surprise bombing campaign aimed at
stopping a rebel advance on a strategic town last week.
Ivory Coast's President Alassane Ouattara, who currently
holds the rotating chairmanship of ECOWAS, was in Berlin on
Wednesday for talks with German officials including Chancellor
Angela Merkel.