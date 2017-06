French President Francois Hollande speaks with Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault (L) following a meeting on the situation in Mali at the Elysee Palace, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

ABU DHABI French President Francois Hollande said on Tuesday that the deployment of a joint African force to help French troops battle al Qaeda-affiliated militants in Mali could take "a good week."

Speaking from a French military base in Abu Dhabi, Hollande also said French forces in Mali had overnight "made further strikes which hit their targets."

"We will continue the deployment of forces on the ground and in the air," Hollande added.

