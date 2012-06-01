DAKAR, June 1 Senior members of Tuareg-led
Malian rebel group MNLA have ditched a week-old pact with al
Qaeda-linked Islamists to turn the desert north of the West
African country into an Islamic state, saying it was against
their secular principles.
The separatist MNLA, which wants an independent state it
calls Azawad, seized the north of Mali in early April with the
backing of local Islamist group Ansar Dine, whose goal is to
impose sharia, Islamic law, across all of Mali.
"The political wing, the executive wing of the MNLA, faced
with the intransigence of Ansar Dine on applying sharia in
Azawad and in line with its resolutely secular stance, denounce
the accord with this organisation and declare all its
dispositions null and void," said a statement issued by Hama Ag
Mahmoud, a senior MNLA figure.
The emailed statement said it was issued in the name of the
MNLA as a whole but it was not immediately possible to verify
whether this was now the official stance of the rebel group. The
dea was also denounced in a separate statement by Magdi Ag
Bohada, another senior member of its political wing.
The MNLA and Ansar Dine had reached an often tense
accommodation carving up control of key regional centres such as
Gao, Kidal and the ancient trading city of Timbuktu.
Locals who for centuries have practised a moderate form of
Islam have protested against efforts by Ansar Dine to enforce a
strict dress code and to impose sharia punishments on those
found drinking alcohol or watching television.
Ansar Dine's ties to local al Qaeda agents who have been
responsible for a series of kidnappings of Westerners in the
region have raised wider fears of the emergence of a new "rogue
state" acting as a safe haven for terrorist activity.
The MNLA's declaration of Azawad independence has been
ignored internationally - although before the tie-up with Ansar
Dine, countries such as France recognised a need for dialogue on
some of their grievances against the southern capital in Bamako.
Even there, Mali's body politic remains in confusion more
than two months after a March 22 coup. Caretaker civilian
president Dioncounda Traore was physically attacked by
protesters in his palace last month and is recovering in France.
He has not said when he is due to return.
