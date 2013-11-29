* Separatist Tuareg rebels out troops on alert
By Adama Diarra
BAMAKO, Nov 29 Separatist Tuareg rebels said on
Friday they were ending a five-month-old ceasefire with Mali's
government and taking up arms following violence in the northern
city of Kidal.
The declaration came a day after Malian troops clashed with
stone-throwing protesters who blocked a visit by the prime
minister to the city, a northern rebel stronghold.
Several demonstrators were wounded but there were
conflicting accounts of how the incident started.
"The political and military wings of the Azawad (MNLA, MAA
and HCUA) declare the lifting of the ceasefire with the central
government in Bamako," said a statement by Attaye Ag Mohamed,
one of the founders of the MNLA groups.
"All our military positions are on alert," he added.
The west African country is in the process of returning to
civilian rule after a Tuareg uprising that led to a coup last
year and the occupation of the north of the country by al
Qaeda-linked militants.
A French-led military offensive routed the Islamists but
tension remains between the central government and Tuareg
separatists demanding an independent homeland they call Azawad.
The Tuaregs seized control of Kidal after the French
military offensive drove out the Islamists, leading to tensions
with the government in Bamako.
Under the June peace pact that allowed the government to
return to Kidal ahead of elections, the rebels remain in Kidal
but were required to return to their barracks under the
supervision of U.N. peacekeepers, stop carrying arms in public
and dismantle all roadblocks.
The two sides were due to open further negotiations over the
status of the restive desert region.
A senior French military official told Reuters his force
would wait to see how things played out on the ground, but had
no further reaction to the MNLA announcement.
Before the Tuareg declaration, the United Nations'
peacekeeping mission in Mali known as MINUSMA had condemned the
violence in Kidal and called for a return to the negotiation
table.
