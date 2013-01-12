BAMAKO Jan 12 France's military intervention against Islamist fighters in northern Mali will put French citizens at risk, a spokesman for insurgent group Ansar Dine said on Saturday.

"There are consequences, not only for French hostages, but also for all French citizens whereever they find themselves in the Muslim world," Sanda Ould Boumama told Reuters. "We are going to continue resisting and defend ourselves. We are ready to die fighting."