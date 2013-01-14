* Some West African troops seen arriving next week
* Islamists launch counterattack under French bombings
* Western powers fear region could become jihadist launchpad
By Bate Felix
BAMAKO, Jan 15 West African defence chiefs will
on Tuesday approve plans to speed up the deployment of African
troops against Islamist rebels in northern Mali, with some
regional soldiers seen arriving next week.
France has already poured hundreds of troops into Mali and
carried out days of air strikes in a vast desert area seized
last year by an Islamist alliance that combines al Qaeda's north
African wing AQIM with Mali's home-grown MUJWA and Ansar Dine
rebel groups.
Western and regional powers are concerned the insurgents
will use Mali's north as a launchpad for international attacks.
"On January 15, the committee of Chiefs of Defence Staff
will meet in Bamako to approve the contingency plan," the
mission head of the ECOWAS grouping of West African states,
Aboudou Toure Cheaka, told Reuters.
"I can tell you that in one week, the troops will
effectively be on the ground," he said, adding their immediate
mission would be to help stop the rebel advance while
preparations for a full intervention plan continued.
He did not say how many soldiers would arrive.
The original timetable for the 3,300-strong U.N.-sanctioned
African force - backed by western logistics, money and
intelligence services - did not initially foresee full
deployment before September due to logistical constraints.
Senegal, Burkina Faso, Niger, Nigeria and Guinea have all
offered troops. But regional powerhouse Nigeria, which is due to
lead the mission, has cautioned that even if some troops arrive
in Mali soon, training will take more time.
The plan is being fast-tracked after France rushed to
respond to a plea for help by Mali's government after mobile
columns of Islamist fighters last week threatened the central
garrison towns of Mopti and Sevare, with its key airport.
The French defence ministry said on Monday it aimed to
deploy some 2,500 soldiers to Mali to bolster the Malian army
and the eventual West African force.
"SAFEGUARD MALI"
French Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said France's goals
were to stop the Islamist rebels, to "safeguard the existence of
Mali" and pave the way for the African-led military operation.
U.S. officials said Washington was sharing information with
French forces in Mali and considering providing logistics,
surveillance and airlift capability.
"We have made a commitment that al Qaeda is not going to
find anyplace to hide," U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta told
reporters as he began a visit to Europe.
As French aircraft bombarded mobile columns of Islamist
fighters, other insurgents launched a counter-attack further to
the south, dislodging government forces from the town of
Diabaly, 350 km (220 miles) from Bamako.
French intervention has raised the threat for eight French
hostages held by al Qaeda allies in the Sahara and for 30,000
French expatriates living in neighbouring, mostly Muslim states.
Concerned about reprisals at home, France has tightened security
at public buildings and on public transport.
The U.N. said an estimated 30,000 people had fled the latest
fighting in Mali, joining more than 200,000 already displaced.
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on Monday welcomed the
French-led military intervention in Mali and voiced the hope
that it would halt the Islamist assault.
Amnesty International said at least six civilians were
killed in recent fighting in the town of Konna, where French
aircraft had earlier bombarded rebel positions, and called on
both sides to spare non-combatants.
France, which has repeatedly said it has abandoned its role
as the policeman of its former African colonies, is among the
toughest proponents of a speedier deployment of the African
troops, and convened a U.N. Security Council meeting Monday to
discuss the crisis.
French U.N. Ambassador Gerard Araud told reporters after the
meeting that the U.S., Canada, Belgium, Denmark and Germany had
also offered logistical support for France's Mali operation.
"I felt that all the members of the Security Council were
expressing their support (for) and understanding of the French
decision," Araud told reporters.
No Europeans or other African Union members will be allowed
in the defence chiefs meeting in Bamako on Tuesday, a western
diplomat told Reuters, requesting not to be named.
"They don't want any French pressure at the meeting," the
diplomat said.