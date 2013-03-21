* First attack on town since liberation nearly two months
ago
* Fighting raged overnight but French say attackers repelled
* Attacks follows French claim that Mali under control in
days
By Adama Diarra
BAMAKO, March 21 A suicide car-bomber killed a
Malian soldier and wounded six others in a raid on the airport
in Timbuktu overnight, just a day after Paris said a French-led
campaign had nearly driven Islamists out of all of northern
Mali.
France said 10 Islamist fighters were killed in the raid on
the ancient desert trading town, the first suicide attack there
since French and Malian troops chased al Qaeda-linked militants
from Timbuktu nearly two months ago. It comes weeks ahead of the
planned start of France's withdrawal from Mali.
Captain Samba Coulibaly, spokesman for Mali's army in
Timbuktu, said the Malian soldier was killed when an Islamist
detonated a car bomb at a checkpoint near positions held by
French soldiers controlling the airport.
"We are mopping up to see if there are any other attackers
in the area," he added.
The French military said French air support and troops took
part in fighting overnight to repel the attack. There were no
French casualties.
"About 10 terrorists were killed during this operation,"
French army spokesman Thierry Burkhard said in Paris.
A resident in the northern town said he heard two air
strikes overnight and gunfire in the early morning but by 0900
GMT (9:00 a.m. local) fighting had stopped. French war planes
flew overhead on Thursday morning, he said.
A French military officer in Mali, who asked not to be
named, said some 30 Islamists took part in the raid.
"It took a while but the result was good," the officer said.
However, Burkhard said two Malian soldiers had been slightly
wounded by friendly fire when the French intervened.
MALI FREED "WITHIN DAYS"
The French-led offensive in Mali has pushed a mix of
Islamists out of the northern towns and the remote mountain
bases they had occupied but the militants have hit back with
several suicide attacks on newly freed towns.
French President Francois Hollande said late on Wednesday
that French troops were in the last phase of operations and
virtually all of Mali's territory would be freed "within days".
African forces also operating in Mali said they had secured
the Wagadou Forest, to the west of Timbuktu.
A French diplomatic source told Reuters he believed the
French operation was "in the final straight" in the Adrar des
Ifoghas mountain range, near Algeria, where core Islamist
leaders are believed to have fled.
But the attack on Timbuktu - which had not previously seen
the guerrilla-style attacks mounted in Gao and Kidal, northern
Mali's two other main towns - is likely to raise concerns over
plans by Paris to start withdrawing troops next month.
Underscoring the pockets of Islamist resistance that are
still holding out, the French defence ministry said late on
Wednesday that about 15 militants had been killed in a week of
operations in Gao region.
Mali's army remains in tatters after a coup and a string of
morale-sapping defeats last year, and African troops due to
replace the French lack logistics, funding and training.
Efforts to rescue at least seven French hostages held by
Islamists in Mali have so far failed and Mauritanian media
reported this week that al Qaeda's wing in the region had
claimed to have killed one in retaliation for the operation.
France has said it cannot confirm the report.
(Writing and additional reporting by David Lewis; Additional
reporting by Leigh Thomas, John Irish and Cyril Altmeyer in
Paris; Editing by Sophie Hares)