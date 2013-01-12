PARIS Jan 12 French forces continued air strikes against Islamist rebels in Mali on Saturday and sent troops to protect the capital Bamako under an intervention involving several hundred soldiers, Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said.

Le Drian said French army units had attacked a column of rebels heading towards the town of Mopti and said a French pilot was killed during air strikes on Friday in an operation to help the Malian government quash a push south by the rebels.