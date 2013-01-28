DAKAR Jan 28 Islamist fighters fleeing Mali's
ancient Saharan city of Timbuktu as French and Malian troops
closed in set fire to a South African-funded library there
containing thousands of priceless manuscripts, the city's mayor
said on Monday.
"The rebels sit fire to the newly-constructed Ahmed Baba
Institute built by the South Africans ... this happened four
days ago," Halle Ousmane told Reuters by telephone from Bamako.
He said he had received the information from his chief of
communications who had travelled south from the city a day ago.
Ousmane was not able to immediately say how much the
building had been damaged.
