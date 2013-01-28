(Adds details, background)
DAKAR Jan 28 Islamist fighters fleeing Mali's
ancient Saharan city of Timbuktu as French and Malian troops
closed in set fire to a South African-funded library there
containing thousands of priceless manuscripts, the city's mayor
said on Monday.
"The rebels sit fire to the newly-constructed Ahmed Baba
Institute built by the South Africans ... this happened four
days ago," Halle Ousmane told Reuters by telephone from Bamako.
He said he had received the information from his chief of
communications who had travelled south from the city a day ago.
Ousmane was not able to immediately say how much the
building had been damaged. French and Malian troops were
securing the city on Monday.
The mayor said the Islamist rebels, who had occupied the
fabled trading town since a Tuareg-led rebellion captured it on
April 1 from government forces, also torched his office and the
home of a member of parliament.
The Ahmed Baba Institute, one of several libraries and
collections in the city containing fragile ancient documents
dating back to the 13th century, is named after a Timbuktu-born
contemporary of William Shakespeare and houses more than 20,000
scholarly manuscripts. Some were stored in underground vaults.
Fighters from the Islamist alliance in north Mali, which
groups AQIM with Malian Islamist group Ansar Dine and AQIM
splinter MUJWA, had also destroyed ancient shrines sacred to
moderate Sufi Moslems, provoking international outrage.
They had also applied amputations for thieves and stoning of
adulterers under sharia law.
(Reporting by Bate Felix in Dakar; Writing by Pascal Fletcher)