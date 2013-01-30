(Adds details, background)
By Pascal Fletcher
DAKAR Jan 30 The vast majority of Timbuktu's
ancient manuscripts in state and private collections appear to
be unharmed after the Malian Saharan city's 10-month occupation
by Islamist rebel fighters, who burnt some of the scripts,
experts said on Wednesday.
The news, based on information from persons directly
involved with the conservation of the historic texts, came as a
relief to the world's cultural community which had been dismayed
by varying media reports of widespread destruction of the
priceless manuscripts.
After French and Malian troops on Sunday retook Timbuktu, a
UNESCO World Heritage site and ancient seat of Islamic learning,
from Islamist insurgent occupiers, the city's mayor reported the
fleeing rebels had set fire to a major manuscript library.
But experts said that while up to 2,000 manuscripts may have
been lost at the South African-funded Ahmed Baba Institute
ransacked by the rebels, the bulk of the around 300,000 texts
existing in Timbuktu and its surrounding region were believed to
be safe.
"I can say that the vast majority of the collections appear
from our reports not to have been destroyed, damaged or harmed
in any way," Cape Town University's Professor Shamil Jeppie, an
expert on the Saharan city's manuscripts, told Reuters.
A Malian source also directly involved with the conservation
of the Timbuktu manuscripts told Reuters 95 percent of the total
documents were "safe and sound".
The two sources said that soon after Tuareg rebel fighters
swept into Timbuktu on April 1 in a rebellion later hijacked by
sharia-observing Islamist radicals, curators and collectors of
the manuscripts had hidden the texts away for safety.
"They had shipped them out and distributed them around,"
Jeppie said. The Malian source, asking not to be named, said the
manuscripts had been concealed "a little bit everywhere".
Some of the mansuscripts that constitute Timbuktu's
"treasure of learning" date back to the 13th century.
Brittle, written in ornate calligraphy, and ranging from
scholarly treatises to old commercial invoices, the documents
represent a compendium of human knowledge on everything from
law, sciences and medicine to history and politics. Some experts
compare them in importance to the Dead Sea Scrolls.
The Ahmed Baba Institute, a Malian state library, is named
after a Timbuktu-born contemporary of William Shakespeare and
housed more than 20,000 ancient scholarly manuscripts.
Timbuktu was liberated by French and Malian forces as part
of a rapid French-led military offensive launched on Jan. 11
that drove fighters from the Islamist alliance occupying Mali's
north back back into the desert and mountains near the Algeria
border.
French troops have taken control of the airport in the
northern Malian town of Kidal, the last rebel stronghold in the
north.
(Reporting By Pascal Fletcher; Editing by Daniel Flynn)