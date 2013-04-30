* Editor published open letter criticising coup leader
* Charged with inciting revolt
* Arrest showed junta's lingering influence
BAMAKO, April 30 A court in Mali threw out a
case against a newspaper editor who was arrested after
publishing an article criticising the leader of last year's
military coup.
Boukary Daou was detained on March 6 and charged with
inciting revolt after an open letter in his Le Republicain
newspaper accused Captain Amadou Sanogo of taking a large salary
while leaving his soldiers poorly equipped.
Sanogo headed a putsch that toppled President Amadou Toumani
Toure.
The editor's arrest by intelligence services demonstrated
the coup leaders' continuing control over state security even
after they officially handed power back to a civilian
administration.
The presiding judge said on Tuesday the authorities had
failed to follow proper procedure and the case was therefore
invalid.
"I pay homage to my country's legal system, which has just
rendered justice through a sane, clear and correct application
of the law. It has proved its independence by voiding the case
against my client," Daou's lawyer Hamidou Diabaté said.
Al Qaeda-linked Islamist fighters took advantage of the
power vacuum caused by the March 2012 coup to seize the northern
two-thirds of Mali.
The letter published by Daou said Malian soldiers fighting
the Islamist rebels in the desert north were angry about their
lack of equipment and rations, while military leaders in Bamako
were living in comfort on high salaries.
It said Sanogo, who was given the job of overseeing military
reform by an interim government, was getting about 4 million CFA
francs ($8,000) a month.
Most of Mali's 16 million people scrape by on less than two
dollars a day.
($1 = 500.7300 CFA francs)
(Reporting by Adama Diarra; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by
Andrew Heavens)