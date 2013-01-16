BERLIN Jan 16 The chairman of the West African
bloc ECOWAS said on Wednesday the group aimed to mobilise its
troops as quickly as possible in order to support Malian forces
fighting Islamist rebels.
Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara, who currently holds
the rotating chairmanship of ECOWAS, said on a visit to Berlin
that the situation in Mali had developed very fast and required
urgent action, which he hoped all Europeans would support.
"We want to mobilise our troops as quickly as possible to
support the Malian forces. We want to solve the problem,
militarily, as quickly as possible, also so we can move to
humanitarian support," Ouattara said. ECOWAS leaders would meet
on Saturday, he added.