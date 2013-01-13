UK's Metro Bank buys mortgage portfolio from Cerberus Capital
June 2 British lender Metro Bank Plc said it had bought a portfolio of UK mortgages from a company owned by Cerberus Capital Management LP for 596.7 million pounds ($768.2 million).
PARIS Jan 13 French forces struck Islamist rebel positions around the northern Malian town of Gao on Sunday using four Rafale fighter jets deployed from France, the French defence ministry said, confirming earlier reports from residents.
The strikes hit rebel training camps, logistics depots and infrastructure, the ministry said in a statement.
June 2 British lender Metro Bank Plc said it had bought a portfolio of UK mortgages from a company owned by Cerberus Capital Management LP for 596.7 million pounds ($768.2 million).
* Europe, Asia voice dismay and anger, promise to defend accord