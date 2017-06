PARIS Jan 11 France's air force carried out an air strike in Mali on Friday as it supported government forces trying to halt a push south by Islamist rebels who control the north, Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said.

Asked at a news conference whether there had been an air strike since France began its military intervention a few hours earlier, Fabius replied, "Yes."

He said as far as he knew France was the only country that was assisting the Malian government militarily for now.