ABIDJAN Jan 13 The West African regional bloc
ECOWAS has called an extraordinary summit for Saturday in Ivory
Coast to discuss the military campaign against Islamist rebels
in Mali, a Ivorian minister said on Sunday.
"The heads of state will come together to consult and to
evaluate the situation," said Ali Coulibaly, African Integration
Minister for Ivory Coast, which holds the rotating chairmanship
of the 15-nation bloc.
Coulibaly said an emergency contingent of ECOWAS troops,
scrambled at short notice after France intervened with
airstrikes in Mali on Friday, would start arriving in Bamako on
Sunday.