BAMAKO Jan 16 French ground troops deployed
around the central Malian town of Niono on Wednesday in a bid to
halt any further advance by Islamist rebels who have seized the
nearby village of Diabaly, Malian military sources said.
"French forces have secured Niono to stop the Islamists
advancing to Segou while the Malian army is securing the border
area with Mauritania," said one source. "They are now encircled
and a final assault is only a matter of time."
In a sixth day of air assaults, French fighter jets also
struck the headquarters of the Islamic police in Niafunke, near
the ancient caravan town of Timbuktu, local residents said.