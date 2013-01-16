BAMAKO Jan 16 In the far-flung desert cities of
northern Mali, civilians weary of the violent rule of Islamist
rebels hope French troops can rout them but fear being caught in
crossfire as fighters try to melt into the local population.
Several residents contacted by telephone in Gao, Kidal and
Timbuktu, towns that are each home to a few tens of thousands of
people, told Reuters that militants were keeping out of sight of
roving French assault aircraft but could still put up a fight.
Having put Mali's army to flight nine months ago and imposed
a harsh form of Islamic law in oasis towns they occupied across
thousands of miles of Sahara, al Qaeda's north African wing AQIM
and its allies from Mali's MUJWA and Ansar Dine have some local
sympathisers. But many residents say they wish them gone.
"There is a great hope," one man said from Timbuktu, the
ancient trading city 700 km (450 miles) northeast of the Malian
capital Bamako. "We hope that the city will be freed soon.
"People are eagerly awaiting the arrival of ground troops."
Having abandoned established command posts and avoiding
travelling in their familiar but easily targeted convoys of
machinegun-mounted pickup trucks, rebels have occupied private
homes, raising fears they may see civilians as human shields.
"The jihadists have left their usual buildings for other
more discreet homes," the Timbuktu resident said.
Like all those who spoke from rebel-held areas, his name is
withheld for fear of reprisals by rebel fighters whose rule has
been marked by public amputations and executions. They have
already accused some local people of spying for their enemies.
Timbuktu has yet to see air strikes, but at Gao, 300 km to
the east and a bastion of the home-grown MUJWA militant group,
French warplanes wiped out a training camp and weapons depot.
"The French air strikes did their job. They have hit the
jihadists very hard and many of them have gone into hiding, some
in the bush and others in abandoned houses," said one man based
in Gao. "If there were ground troops, this war would end."
PHONES CUT
He said he had had to make a journey out of Gao to make a
call since Islamist fighters had cut landlines in the town after
accusing local people of giving their positions to the French.
The manager of a bus station in Zarma, a town just across
the border in Niger and some 200 km south of Gao, said the only
news coming out of that city came from the few drivers still
willing to brave checkpoints manned by armed Islamist militants.
"The only word we get is from those drivers, because the
phone is out of order now," said Abdourahamane Al Housseini.
"All the lines have been cut off."
In Kidal, the northern stronghold of Ansar Dine's leader
Iyad Ag Ghali, one local man told Reuters by telephone that the
town was calm as most of the Islamists had fled into the nearby
mountains that straddle the border with Algeria.
"We want to be done with this war as soon as possible," said
a woman in Kidal. "If the French army fails, the Islamists will
think they are invincible and will gain many more fighters."
The image of power the Islamists have projected to a local
population long disenchanted with distant Malian governments in
Bamako has gained them admirers: "I fear for the future," the
woman in Kidal said.
"My 8-year-old boy jumps with joy whenever he sees Ansar
Dine men in their vehicles. He told me he wants to be as strong
as these men. I want him to go to school."
