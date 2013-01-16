AMSTERDAM Jan 16 The International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor said on Wednesday she had launched a formal investigation into suspected war crimes in Mali, following rebels' seizure of large tracts of the west African state.

"Since the beginning of the armed conflict in January 2012, the people of Northern Mali have been living in profound turmoil," Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said in a statement.

"At each stage during the conflict, different armed groups have caused havoc and human suffering through a range of alleged acts of extreme violence. I have determined that some of these deeds of brutality and destruction may constitute war crimes."