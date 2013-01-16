AMSTERDAM Jan 16 The International Criminal
Court's chief prosecutor said on Wednesday she had launched a
formal investigation into suspected war crimes in Mali,
following rebels' seizure of large tracts of the west African
state.
"Since the beginning of the armed conflict in January 2012,
the people of Northern Mali have been living in profound
turmoil," Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said in a statement.
"At each stage during the conflict, different armed groups
have caused havoc and human suffering through a range of alleged
acts of extreme violence. I have determined that some of these
deeds of brutality and destruction may constitute war crimes."