BAMAKO Mali's neighbours could soon lift economic and diplomatic sanctions imposed on the West African country with the aim of forcing last month's coup leaders to quit power, a regional mediator said after talks with the junta leader on Thursday.

"We are going to do everything so that these sanctions are not only suspended but completely removed. We are getting there," Burkina Faso Foreign Minister Djibril Bassole told Malian television after talks with coup leader Captain Amadou Sanogo.

"I can assure you that the captain is aware and taking measures. He will soon make some announcements in that direction," he added, without elaborating.

(Reporting by Bate Felix; writing by Mark John; Editing by Kevin Liffey)