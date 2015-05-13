(Recasts, adds quote, detail from rebel coalition)
ALGIERS May 13 Mali's Tuareg-led rebels said on
Wednesday they would approve a preliminary peace deal aimed at
ending decades of separatist uprisings, but would not attend a
long-awaited ceremony on Friday in the capital Bamako.
Efforts to conclude the U.N.-backed peace deal have
floundered, with the Tuareg coalition saying in March the
proposal fell short of their demands for a region they call
Azawad.
The talks have also been stalled by fighting between the
separatists and rival armed groups loyal to the government that
began in late April.
Diplomats and the Malian government have since increased
pressure for the rebels to sign, saying it is important to
ensure unity in the face of a militant Islamist threat.
"The Coordination of the Movements of Azawad (CMA) inform
the national and international public of its decision to initial
the document of 1 March 2015 from the Algiers process to honour
its prior commitments," CMA spokesman Moussa Ag Acharatoumane
said in a statement.
"As for the signature date of 15 May, settled on without
consulting the CMA, we will not be present," he added.
The rebels agreed to sign on the condition that further
discussions are held on their demands before a final
all-encompassing agreement is struck, the CMA said.
Algeria's state news agency APS said the CMA would sign the
accord on Thursday during a meeting in Algiers.
The CMA's refusal to attend the Bamako ceremony could be
embarrassing for the Mali government, which approved the
agreement in March and has invited several African presidents,
according to state television.
Tuaregs have risen up four times since Mali's independence
from France in 1960. Most recently, they formed an alliance with
Islamist militants in 2012 to seize the desert north. A
French-led military intervention scattered the militants,
although isolated attacks continue.
(Reporting by Patrick Markey and Emma Farge; Additional
reporting by Tiemoko Diallo; Editing by Tom Heneghan)