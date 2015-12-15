ABIDJAN Dec 15 Bank of Africa Mali
IPO-BOAM.CI, a subsidiary of the Bank of Africa
group, is making a public offering of 400,000 shares as a first
step in a listing on West Africa's regional BRVM bourse, a
statement said on Tuesday.
A statement released in Ivorian daily newspaper Fraternite
Matin said the shares would be sold from Dec. 17 to Jan. 15 for
19,000 CFA francs ($31.95) to employees of Bank of Africa Mali
and Bank of Africa units and 22,500 CFA francs ($37.84) to
outside investors.
