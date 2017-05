Fighters from the Tuareg separatist rebel group MNLA take shade under a tree in the desert near Tabankort, February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Souleymane Ag Anara

ALGIERS Mali's government and Tuareg-led rebels have agreed to cease hostilities as a way to ease tensions while they hold U.N.-sponsored peace negotiations, Algeria's government said on Thursday.

The talks hosted by Algiers, the fifth round of recent negotiations, aim to end decades of uprisings in the north to win a form of self-rule and more rights from the southern government in Bamako.

