By Patrick Markey
ALGIERS, March 1 Mali's government signed up to
a preliminary peace proposal on Sunday meant to end fighting
with northern separatists, but the Tuareg-led rebels demanded
more time before agreeing to any accord.
The United Nations-brokered deal aimed to tackle decades of
uprisings in northern Mali, where Western and regional powers
worry Islamist militants could return two years after a French
military intervention drove them out.
Recent fighting on the ground and differences over the
political status of the desert region that the rebels call
Azawad have complicated efforts to broker a lasting deal.
Scores of people protested in the northern Malian town of
Kidal on Sunday against the accord, which was negotiated in
neighbouring Algeria and which they called the "masquerade of
Algiers".
Tuareg and Arab rebel groups, including the main groups, the
MNLA and MAA, were at Sunday's signing ceremony, even though
they did not put their names to the document, and said they
would continue dialogue with supporters at home.
"We didn't sign the document today, because we have some
reservations... We need a special status for the Azawad," said
Mohamed Ould Mauoloud Ramadan, a rebel representative.
Mali's government and the mediators expect the agreement to
be formally signed in Mali this month.
People in Mali's vast desert north have risen up four times
in the last five decades, fighting for independence or a form of
self-rule from the government in the south, which rebels say has
neglected their region.
A landmine exploded under a vehicle of the National Movement
for the Liberation of Azawad (MNLA) in Dikinedik, outside Kidal,
on Sunday, killing three people, a senior MNLA source said.
The Algiers document proposed more devolved powers for the
north, a regional security force and a special development plan.
But it left open the question of Azawad's political identity to
a national conference between Malian parties.
Mediators said the accord was not intended to resolve the
crisis immediately, but was "a decisive step towards peace and
reconciliation".
Mali's government has refused autonomy for Azawad, but had
said it would devolve more authority under the country's
decentralised structure. Rebels have pushed for a federal
system.
MNLA leader Bilal Ag Acherif said rebels believed the
signing was rushed. They asked for amendments including stronger
political recognition for Azawad, more defined local security
and the creation of a local assembly.
"The document does not consider important political
aspirations," he told Reuters. "If the international community
really wants to make peace in Mali, it has to deal with the
situation seriously. We are in a political conflict."
