Hamas elects Haniyeh as new political chief - spokesman
GAZA The Palestinian movement Hamas elected Ismail Haniyeh to lead its political office on Saturday, Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum told Reuters in Gaza.
ABIDJAN U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on Wednesday named a new special representative in Mali where the peacekeeping mission has struggled to help implement a peace deal amid a surge in violence by Islamist militants.
Ban named Mahamat Saleh Annadif, the former foreign minister of Chad, to head the 10,000-strong MINUSMA force, which has suffered the highest rate of losses of any active peacekeeping mission, according to a statement.
He replaces Mongi Hamdi of Tunisia, who will complete his assignment next month.
Islamist militants linked to al Qaeda seized Mali's desert north in 2012. They were scattered by a French military intervention the following year, but fighters have stepped up attacks this year, hitting targets beyond their traditional northern bases.
In November, militants attacked a luxury hotel in the capital Bamako and killed 19 people, including many foreigners. Earlier this month, rockets hit a U.N. base in Kidal, killing three people.
(Reporting by Joe Bavier; Editing by Dominic Evans)
GAZA The Palestinian movement Hamas elected Ismail Haniyeh to lead its political office on Saturday, Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum told Reuters in Gaza.
HULAYLA, Iraq Iraqi forces pushed further into Mosul from the north on the second day of a new push to speed up the nearly seven-month attempt to dislodge Islamic State, commanders said on Friday.