* Fresh clashes between Mali army, Tuaregs exacerbated
problems
* UN peacekeeping force set to deploy on July 1, pending
review
* Blue helmet force still needs helicopters, UN says
By Louis Charbonneau and Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS, June 9 Armed groups in Mali
continue to pose a serious security threat to the entire region
while African troops forming the core of a U.N. peacekeeping
mission deploying next month are not yet properly equipped, the
U.N. chief said in a new report.
France launched a massive military campaign in January which
broke al Qaeda-linked Islamist fighters' control over the
northern two-thirds of Mali and allowed the Tuaregs to regain
control of their traditional fiefdom of Kidal.
But U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said in a report to
the Security Council on Saturday that despite the gains made by
French troops, Malian security forces and an African force known
as AFISMA, the situation continues to be precarious.
"The situation on the ground remains ... fluid, with
sporadic clashes between armed groups and continued asymmetric
attacks across the three regions of the north," Ban said in the
report, obtained by Reuters.
"Furthermore the advance of the MDSF (Malian defense and
security forces) northwards towards Kidal and the fatal clashes
with MNLA (separatist Tuareg) elements on 5 June have
exacerbated tensions and increased the volatility of the
situation in the region," it said.
To reduce those renewed tensions, Mali's government and
Tuareg separatists began talks on Saturday that both sides said
they hoped would lead to a ceasefire ahead of national elections
next month and pave the way for a permanent peace deal.
The talks in the capital of neighboring Burkina Faso, due to
conclude on Monday, follow the first fighting in months between
Mali's army and the MNLA rebels this week as government forces
advanced toward the Tuaregs' last stronghold of Kidal in the
remote northeast.
Once the U.N. peacekeeping force, to be known as MINUSMA, is
deployed, France will continue to handle counterterrorism and
peace enforcement operations as needed in Mali, while the U.N.
blue helmets will handle traditional peacekeeping duties of
policing and trying to ensure new violence does not erupt.
In April, the U.N. Security Council unanimously approved a
mandate for the 12,600-strong MINUSMA peacekeeping force from
July 1. The force will be supported by French troops if needed
to combat Islamist extremist threats.
Deployment of the force will be subject to a council review
of security in Mali in late June.
HELICOPTERS NEEDED
Ban said the African troops expected to be moved under U.N.
command next month must still be brought up to U.N. standards in
terms of their equipment and ability to sustain themselves in
the landlocked West African country.
"Deployed AFISMA units have been given a grace period of
four months to reach the required United Nations standards," the
report said. "Critical gaps remain for attack and utility
helicopters as well as for information units."
He said the U.N. force could face serious risks on the
ground.
"While the operational capabilities of the armed groups have
been reduced, attacks in recent months in Mali and the
sub-region have shown that they retain the capability to pose a
significant threat," Ban said.
"The Malian (security forces) and AFISMA have been targeted.
United Nations troops and other United Nations personnel may
well face a similar risk."
Ban also said the situation in Mali posed risks to
neighboring countries because of the "danger of armed elements
moving to neighboring countries to carry out terrorist attacks
and engage in criminal activities."
There are other problems. Ban said the United Nations has
received allegations of serious human rights violations in
northern Mali by both the Malian troops and armed groups,
including summary executions, arbitrary arrests, enforced
disappearances, and destruction and looting of private property.
"The human rights situation in Mali remains of grave
concern," the report said.
It said there had also been grave violations against
children, including recruitment and use of children as soldiers,
sexual violence, killings, maiming and attacks on schools and
hospitals.
The report said reports of retaliatory violence by Malian
troops against members of the Tuareg and Arab communities have
decreased.
"However, in Timbuktu, the risk to these communities
remained significant in light of persistent perceptions of their
association with armed extremist groups," it said.
"Most members of the Arab and Tuareg communities in the
Timbuktu regions have not returned, fearing retaliation by the
MDSF (Malian security forces) and the local population."
