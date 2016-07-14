UNITED NATIONS/BAMAKO, July 14 Dutch forces are
preparing to withdraw seven "essential" helicopters from the
U.N. peacekeeping mission in Mali, with no clarity yet on how
they will be replaced, the United Nations said on Thursday.
"The Netherlands has indicated its intention to withdraw its
attack and military utility helicopter units," U.N. peacekeeping
spokesman Nick Birnback said.
"The four attack helicopters are essential for the mission,
to deter and to respond to attacks," he said, adding that three
utility helicopters were also being taken off the mission.
He said the U.N. was consulting with other countries to
determine what options may be available.
The withdrawal, which officials said was owing to their
equipment being overstretched, comes as insecurity is worsening
in northern Mali. Islamist groups are increasingly staging
attacks against the more than 11,000 peacekeepers there, as well
as civilians and Malian government officials. The United Nations
plans to increase the mission by 2,500 peacekeepers.
Two Dutch peacekeepers were killed by an accidental mortar
explosion during a training exercise last week, the latest
casualties in the world's deadliest place for peacekeepers to
serve.
There are around 400 Dutch troops serving in Mali.
French forces intervened in 2013 to drive back Islamist
fighters who had hijacked a Tuareg uprising to seize Mali's
desert north in 2012, but Islamist attacks continue, including
one that killed two peacekeepers at the end of last month.
Besides Islamist attacks, social unrest linked to
dissatisfaction with a peace deal signed a year ago is also
undermining peacekeeping efforts. Protests turned violent this
week when the military opened fire on a crowd.
Mali's President Ibrahim Keita "expressed deep regret" in a
special televised address on Thursday for the killing of three
youths by soldiers at that protest, and for other violence
dogging Mali.
"The incidents are regrettable and could have been avoided,"
he said. "I call on all the members of our society to remain
calm and cultivate dialogue as .... as way out of this crisis."
