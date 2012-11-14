* US Africa general calls for urgent tackling of AQIM threat
* General Ham says training Mali troops could take months
* Ham urges negotiations first, says intervention not sure
By John Irish
PARIS, Nov 14 Militants who killed the U.S.
ambassador to Libya in September probably had links to al Qaeda
in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM), the top U.S. general in Africa
said on Wednesday, warning that a growing threat from the group
must be urgently addressed.
General Carter Ham, head of the United States' Africa
Command, said that a military plan unveiled on Sunday by West
African regional bloc ECOWAS to dislodge AQIM from northern Mali
still needed detailed work, and any intervention would probably
take "some months to prepare".
Ham, in Paris to meet French officials to discuss issues
including the Mali crisis, expressed concern at mounting al
Qaeda influence in the region and beyond.
"If we in the international community don't find a way to
address this, the threat will worsen and the network will become
stronger and gain capability to export violence," Ham said.
"I don't think today they possess a credible and imminent
threat to the U.S. homeland. But that network already killed
four Americans," Ham said.
U.S. officials have acknowledged that in the months before
the mid-September attack, which killed four Americans including
Ambassador Christopher Stevens, there was extensive intelligence
about Islamic militants in the Benghazi area.
"There is a growing network of violent extremist
organisations and it appears to me very likely that some of the
terrorists who participated in the attack in Benghazi have at
least some linkages to AQIM," Ham said.
The U.S. congress will hold a hearing on Thursday into the
events surrounding the attack.
MALI NEGOTIATIONS FIRST
Once viewed as an example of democratic progress in Africa,
Mali was plunged into chaos by a March coup which toppled the
president and left a power vacuum that was quickly exploited by
rebels to seize the country's vast, desert north.
While former colonial master France, which has several
citizens held hostage in the Sahara by al Qaeda-linked groups,
is pushing for a swift war, regional powerhouse Algeria prefers
a negotiated solution.
The United States, which spent years working with Mali's
army, also advocates a more cautious approach. It has said any
military intervention should wait until after elections in order
to strengthen the political leadership in Bamako.
"Algeria, like the United States and many others believe
that negotiation is the start point for this effort," Ham said.
"While there may be a military element to this strategy,
addressing the political needs of the Tuaregs and other elements
in the northern portion of Mali is important."
While European nations plan to send military advisers to
train Malian troops, Ham said the United States could not
legally do so while the coup leaders were still in power.
He said the United States had not been asked specifically
for help by ECOWAS and indicated it would "take months rather
than weeks" to rebuild Mali's military capability which had been
significantly diminished after the coup.
While 800 to 1,200 hardcore fighters in the north could not
be reconciled, a conflict was not inevitable, he said.
Ham said if a political deal with Tuaregs and other groups
in the north was reached and confidence in a Bamako government
restored then it could turn the local population against AQIM.