China Jan-April property investment rises 9.3 pct y/y
BEIJING, May 15 Real estate investment in China rose 9.3 percent in the first four months of 2017 from a year earlier, official data showed.
BAMAKO, July 19 Islamist militant group Ansar Dine claimed responsibility for an attack on an army base in central Mali on Tuesday that killed at least 12 soldiers, according to a social media posting monitored by the SITE Intelligence Group.
Ansar Dine said it conducted the raid through its Macina Battalion, killed dozens of soldiers and seized control of the barracks at Nampala before withdrawing with a large quantity of war spoils. There was no independent confirmation of the claim. (Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Larry King)
BEIJING, May 15 Real estate investment in China rose 9.3 percent in the first four months of 2017 from a year earlier, official data showed.
WASHINGTON/FRANKFURT, May 14 Officials across the globe scrambled over the weekend to catch the culprits behind a massive ransomware worm that disrupted operations at car factories, hospitals, shops and schools, while Microsoft on Sunday pinned blame on the U.S. government for not disclosing more software vulnerabilities.