By Tiemoko Diallo
BAMAKO Aug 12 Two gunmen wearing turbans
attacked a bus station in the Malian capital late on Wednesday,
seriously wounding a police officer and another person, security
sources and a witnesses said.
An intelligence source earlier told Reuters that two police
officers had died in the attack. There was no official comment
from the government.
The raid is likely to raise tension in Mali, a country that
has seen a growing number of attacks by Islamists linked to al
Qaeda and new militant groups that appear to be mounting a
campaign against the U.N. mission and Mali's security
forces.
"I saw two men wearing turbans on foot firing in the air and
walking in the direction of the police post (at the bus
station)," said a witness who declined to be identified.
"They entered the police post firing. Then they left and
fired inside the deserted bus station. Everyone had fled," the
witness said.
Security forces cordoned off the area and searched cars on a
nearby main road, residents said.
Mali's northern region has seen a resurgence of attacks by
armed groups as well as Islamist militants who briefly held the
area until they were scattered by a French military intervention
in 2013.
Malian authorities also blame a new armed group called the
Massina Liberation Front for attacks in the central Mopti
region.
Militant group al-Mourabitoun, which is linked to al Qaeda,
on Monday claimed responsibility for a hotel siege in central
Mali at the weekend in which 17 people died.
The United Nations has brokered a tenuous peace between
Tuareg separatists and the government.
(Additional reporting by Emma Farge and Adama Diarra in Bamako;
Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Toni Reinhold)