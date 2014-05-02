BAMAKO May 2 Nine people were killed in clashes
in northern Mali this week between suspected Islamists and
Tuareg separatist forces, separatist and military sources said
on Friday.
The clashes north of the city of Timbuktu involved
separatists and suspected members of the Movement for Unity and
Jihad in West Africa (MUJWA), a group linked to al Qaeda, said a
separatist spokesman and two military sources who declined to be
identified.
"The fighting is over," said Akay Ag Mohamed, a spokesman in
the northern town of Kidal for the separatist National Movement
for the Liberation of Azawad (MNLA). "The MNLA fighters have
returned to Kidal. We took seven prisoners and killed nine of
the enemy."
The landlocked former French colony of Mali was thrown into
turmoil when Islamist fighters took advantage of a 2012
rebellion led by Tuaregs and seized control of the country's
north.
French troops drove back the Islamists last year, elections
were held and a U.N. peace-keeping mission of thousands of
French and U.N. troops has been established. But isolated
attacks by Islamists have persisted.
A spokesman for the U.N. military mission in Mali, MINUSMA,
said he had been informed of clashes but declined to give
further details.
(Reporting by Tiemoko Diallo and Dakar bureau; Writing by
Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Larry King)